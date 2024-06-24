CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 435,866 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,000. Teca Partners LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 189,677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,144,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,563,332 shares of company stock worth $683,727,511 in the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.49 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. Research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

