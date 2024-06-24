Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $62.48

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.48, but opened at $60.70. Celsius shares last traded at $61.22, with a volume of 402,617 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celsius by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

