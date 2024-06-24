CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

