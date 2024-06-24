CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after buying an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 284,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

