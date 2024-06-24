Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $140.81

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.81, but opened at $145.00. Chart Industries shares last traded at $145.94, with a volume of 24,238 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chart Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 58,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

