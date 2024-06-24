Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.19. 3,666,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,260,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

