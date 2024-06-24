Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $100,535,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,201.19.

CMG opened at $3,210.49 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,463.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,755.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

