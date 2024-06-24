Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.