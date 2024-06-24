Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,026,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.39% of Ciena worth $676,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,226,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $1,031,032 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

