Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.27. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 1,332,730 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,291,715 shares of company stock worth $14,537,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.