City Holding Co. Acquires 293 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 126,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.