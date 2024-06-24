City Holding Co. Acquires 790 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.38. 342,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

