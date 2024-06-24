City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,566. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

