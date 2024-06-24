City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.