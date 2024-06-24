City Holding Co. Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 92,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $34.39. 2,701,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,935,654. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

