City Holding Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,121. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

