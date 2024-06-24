City Holding Co. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. 438,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,963. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

