City Holding Co. Has $1.11 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.70. 37,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,136. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $271.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,746 shares of company stock worth $2,285,415. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

