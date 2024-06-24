City Holding Co. Has $1.25 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,289,000 after buying an additional 726,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 71,340 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock remained flat at $37.42 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,589 shares. The stock has a market cap of $819.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

