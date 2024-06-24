City Holding Co. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.76. 594,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,381. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.