City Holding Co. Has $334,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in News were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in News by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of News by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.27. 373,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

