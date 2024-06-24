City Holding Co. Has $594,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,034 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

