City Holding Co. Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

City Holding Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 642,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,214,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $198.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,603. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $570.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

