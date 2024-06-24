City Holding Co. Has $890,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,508. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.