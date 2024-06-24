City Holding Co. Has $978,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577,244. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

