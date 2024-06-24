City Holding Co. Has $993,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYG traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $77.49. 5,289,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,039,625. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.