City Holding Co. Has $996,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.36. 3,069,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,930. The stock has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

