City Holding Co. Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $660,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,879,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $71.25. 85,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Wedbush began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

