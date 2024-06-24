City Holding Co. Purchases 261 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $443.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

