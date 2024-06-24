City Holding Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,098. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $225.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

