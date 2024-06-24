City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

XOM stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $444.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

