City Holding Co. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.56. 1,056,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,553,234. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

