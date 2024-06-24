City Holding Co. Sells 1,290 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,557 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,827 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $624.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

