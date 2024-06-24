City Holding Co. Sells 189 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $485.23. The stock had a trading volume of 681,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,598. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.