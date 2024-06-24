City Holding Co. Sells 216 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. 2,302,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,822,096. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.