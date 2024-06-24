City Holding Co. Sells 504 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.50. 237,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.97 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

