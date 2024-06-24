City Holding Co. Trims Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $9,514,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $4,948,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $8,693,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $559,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.69. 467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,341. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

