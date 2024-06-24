City Holding Co. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,732 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.48. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

