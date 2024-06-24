City Holding Co. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,875. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.