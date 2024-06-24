CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $17.29

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.46. CleanSpark shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 4,767,656 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 957,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

