Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 5.6%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 1,937,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,164,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 2.9 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
