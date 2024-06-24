Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 5.6%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 1,937,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,164,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 363,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.