CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $59.55 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

