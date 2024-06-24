Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.34. 120,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,199. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

