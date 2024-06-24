Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Position Trimmed by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

