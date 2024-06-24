Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 82,968 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 493,884 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 397,765 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COGT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.79 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $840.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

