Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $225.86

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $225.86, but opened at $217.22. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $217.42, with a volume of 1,503,030 shares changing hands.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total value of $4,504,008.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,901 shares of company stock worth $83,355,331. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

