Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $842.34 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $521.26 and a 1-year high of $873.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $788.13 and a 200-day moving average of $732.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $373.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

