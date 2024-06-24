Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,918,000 after purchasing an additional 285,143 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $566.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

