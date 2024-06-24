Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 83,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,111,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

