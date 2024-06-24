ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $113.11. 403,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,062. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

